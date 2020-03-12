Crown Princess Mary's children return home from Switzerland due to coronavirus

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s children are returning home to Denmark. The Danish Royal Court announced on Thursday, March 12, that Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are cutting their studies in Switzerland short due to the coronavirus outbreak. The palace statement read: “Because of the intensifying situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince Couple have decided that the family will return home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince Couple find it most natural to return home and stand together with the Danish people during a time that requires much of everyone and when there is a shared responsibility for taking care of each other.”

“On 6 January 2020, Their Royal Highnesses Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine began a 12-week school stay at Lemania-Verbier in Switzerland. The school stay is thus cut off ahead of time, and all four children will continue their schooling at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte when public institutions once again open in Denmark,” the statement continued.