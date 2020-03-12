As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, King Felipe and Queen Letizia have undergone testing. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday morning after the Spanish Queen recently came in contact with an individual who have tested positive with the disease. In a statement, the Royal House said (via HOLA!), “Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, Their Majesties the Kings have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test throughout this morning 19. The results of these tests will be publicly communicated. Thank you.”

©WireImage Queen Letizia came in contact with Irene on March 6

The Minister of Equality of Spain, Irene Montero, who was with the Queen last week, revealed on Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19. On March 6, Irene and Letizia attended a meeting with the APRAMP Prostitution Women Association in Madrid. One week prior, the Queen stepped out to an event that Irene’s partner Pablo Iglesias Turrión, Minister of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda of the Government of Spain, attended. Pablo announced on Thursday that he has been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting his results. Irene and Pablo are now both being quarantined at home. King Felipe's public appearance that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon has since been cancelled.

©GC Images A student at the Spanish Princess’ school tested positive for the coronavirus

It was previously reported that a student at Leonor and Sofia’s school, Santa María de los Rosales, in Madrid tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite the news, the Spanish Royal House confirmed on Saturday that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s daughters would be attending class on Monday, March 9. HOLA! reported that the school told parents that they will continue to operate as normal and that hygiene measures have already been adopted. The coronavirus has led to the cancelation and postponement of a number of royal events, including the Monaco royal family’s annual glamorous Rose Ball.