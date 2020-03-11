Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece was no stranger to the Big Apple when she and her brood relocated from London to New York City in 2017. Back in the day, the mom of five and her fellow Miller sisters were the toast of New York society. So, when it came time to move back across the pond, Marie-Chantal and her family settled into a townhouse that held special memories for the Greek royal and her husband Crown Prince Pavlos, whom she wed in 1995. “We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home," Marie-Chantal told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

©Getty Images The Greek royals moved from London to New York in 2017

Now back in New York, the Crown Princess feels “full of life and excitement” and describes the current phase of her life as her “adventure chapter.” The royal’s daughter Princess Olympia, who graduated from college in 2019, was attending university in the city prior to her family’s big move. “They’re moving back to New York,” she told HELLO! in 2016. “I’m really excited. I’m just so close to my family and my brothers – Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros – so I’m really excited to have them back.”