Reunited at the racecourse! P﻿eter and Autumn Phillips flashed bright smiles as they made their first public appearance together since news of their split was revealed last month. The pair attended the Cheltenham Festival together on Tuesday. Isla and Savannah’s parents appeared to be in good spirits as they cheered, laughed and conversed while watching the race together. Peter’s mother Princess Anne also attended the festival on March 10 and was seen sharing a laugh with her daughter-in-law.

©Getty Images Peter and Autumn Phillips made their first post-split appearance together on March 10

The Queen’s oldest grandson and his Canadian-born wife tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2008. While the couple publicly announced their decision to split in February of 2020, they informed their families in 2019. A spokesperson for Peter and Autumn said, “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

©Getty Images The pair publicly announced their split in February 2020

The “well being and upbringing” of the pair’s daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, remains their “first priority.” “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children,” the royals’ statement added. “Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”