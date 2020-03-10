Teen issues apology to Prince Harry for ‘cuddling’ Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s admirer has issued an apology to Prince Harry for hugging the Duke’s wife. The Sun published 16-year-old Aker Okoye’s letter after the British teen met the Duchess of Sussex at Robert Clack Upper School last Friday, which he dubbed “the best day of my life so far.” “I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school,” Aker wrote. "It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational.”

©Getty Images A teenager wrote a letter of apology to Prince Harry for cuddling Meghan Markle

The teen went on to reveal that he almost met Harry last year when the Prince visited East London to open the Future Youth Zone, but he “was away with the school.” The high schooler expressed his desire to hopefully meet the Duke one day too. Aker concluded the apology wishing the Sussexes “good luck for the future.” Aker told The Sun that he wrote the letter “to make sure Harry doesn’t have a problem with it and to say sorry really and that I hope he didn’t mind.” He continued, "Meghan didn’t - she found it funny and I’m sure Harry will as well.”

The Duchess visited the school in Dagenham on Friday ahead of International Women’s Day. During the outing, Meghan asked a “brave young man” to come forward and share their thoughts on the importance of International Women’s Day. After being picked by Meghan in the auditorium Aker excitedly made his way to the stage, where he told his fellow classmates, “She really is beautiful, innit?” The compliment prompted Meghan to laugh and wag her finger at the teen, who added, “I had to speak the truth there.” Following his remarks, cheeky Aker shared a hug with Archie Harrison’s mom.

©Getty Images The Duchess visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women's Day

Discussing his apology with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Aker said, “If that was my wife and I had this random child [hug her] … I don't think he's threatened by it [but] I thought it was polite to do so. It was out of my own kindness. If Meghan Markle wasn't as big as she is, I would still say sorry for that. I just thought it was genuinely polite to do so. It didn't feel as if I was forced into it.”