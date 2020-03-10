Princess Madeleine of Sweden's mini-me daughter celebrates 2nd birthday

Princess Adrienne of Sweden is two years old! Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill’s youngest child celebrated her second birthday on Monday, March 9. The royal mom of three marked her little girl’s special day by sharing a new photo of Adrienne wearing a summery top with her curly brown locks down. “Happy Birthday to the sweetest little sister and best baby girl! ❤️🎂,” the 37-year-old Princess captioned the personal snapshot.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the little Princess and her mother. “A copy of her mom as a little 😊,” one follower commented in Swedish, while another added: “She is your absolute mini me💖 congratulations 🎉.”