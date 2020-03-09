Meghan Markle carries her love for Prince Harry near her heart – literally! The Duchess of Sussex added a sentimental touch to her look on Thursday when she made a surprise appearance at the National Theatre in London. The 38-year-old stepped out wearing a chic white blouse from Topshop featuring sheer puff sleeves, teamed with a matching pencil skirt by Roland Mouret. Meghan accessorized with a delicate gold pendant that contained a sweet hidden message for her love. The necklace by designer Sophie Lis is fittingly named the Love Pendant.

©GettyImages Meghan carries Prince Harry in her heart at all times

Excited to see the former Suits star wearing her creation, Sophie took to social media to share her appreciation of Meghan wearing her design and revealed its hidden message. Next to a photo of the Duchess during a joyful moment while laughing and wearing the pendant, Sophie captioned the photo with: “Honored to see the stunning Duchess of Sussex wearing our Love Pendant...“Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.”

Although the phrase engraved on Meghan’s jewelry is written in French (Qu'hier and Que Demain), it loosely translates to the above. The text is from a line in The Eternal Song by the 19th century French poet Rosemonde Gérard.