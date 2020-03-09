Spanish Princesses' school affected by coronavirus

Princess Estelle of Sweden isn’t the only future monarch whose school has been affected by the coronavirus. The outbreak has reached Princess Leonor, 14, and her 12-year-old sister Infanta Sofía of Spain’s school, Santa María de los Rosales. A high school student at the private Madrid institution has tested positive for COVID-19, though it’s reportedly a mild case. Despite the news, the Spanish Royal House confirmed on Saturday that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s daughters would be attending class on Monday, March 9.

©GC Images A student at the Spanish Princess’ school tested positive for the coronavirus

HOLA! reported that the school told parents that they will continue to operate as normal and that hygiene measures have already been adopted. A meeting was also reportedly set between the Ministry of Health and Education of the Community of Madrid and the Director General of Public Health of Madrid.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that Princess Estelle’s school in Stockholm, Campus Manilla, had closed due to the coronavirus. “Subsequently Her Royal Highness is at home,” the spokesperson said. Aside from affecting schools attended by royal offspring, the disease has also led to the postponement of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s upcoming state visit to Italy.

©GC Images Despite the disease reaching their school, the Spanish Princesses attended class on March 9

“At the request of the President of the Italian Republic, the State Visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen is postponed to a later date. The visit was planned from 23 to 25 March 2020,” a statement from the palace read on March 4. “The current phase in the corona epidemic and the implementation of new emergency measures by the Italian authorities do not make it possible to implement the visit's program,” the statement continued. “A new date will be set by both parties as soon as possible to ensure that this visit, which confirms the excellent relations between our countries, takes place in ideal circumstances.”

Per CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 108,000 around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.