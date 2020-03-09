Mom-to-be Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg shows off baby bump

Stéphanie and Guillaume announced in December that they are expecting their first child together. At the time, a statement from the palace read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child.” “The birth is scheduled for May," the Marshall of the Court's statement continued. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

LL.AA.RR. le Grand-Duc héritier et la Grande-Duchesse héritière ont participé hier soir au pré-vernissage de l’artiste Jean-Marie Biwer au Mudam. @mudamlux

© Mudam Luxembourg / Marion Dessard#Art#Luxembourg#MonarchieLUpic.twitter.com/YDsD2vTYwv — Cour Grand-Ducale (@CourGrandDucale) March 6, 2020

The couple’s baby will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, following his or her father Guillaume, who is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Belgian-born Stéphanie and Guillaume tied the knot in 2012. Back in 2016, the Princess told French magazine Point de Vue that having children wasn’t in her near future. She said, "I don't have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I'm enjoying spending time with my husband."