And now the joy is even bigger with the arrival of a baby to the family. “I think that, like many other couples, when you marry, you want to create a family,” Sassa told HOLA last summer, she said, though she admitted: “We are happy as we are for now, it’s not a short-term plan for us.”

Months later, though, it appears that the time has finally arrived for Christian and Alessandra, who met in 2005 when she was his tour guide in Peru.

The Princess of the Andes, as the Peruvian beauty is known, was spotted with her parents, entrepreneur Felipe de Osma and former model Elizabeth Foy in Madrid, where the young royals are currently based. Sassa visited some exclusive areas of the Spanish capital with her mom and was seen taking pictures of some properties’ facades, perhaps looking for a bigger place to live now that the Princess will be part of a family of three.