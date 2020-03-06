Meghan Markle’s secret London outing revealed

Meghan had a busy day on March 5. Aside from visiting the studio, the Duchess was spotted at The Goring Hotel, which is where sister-in-law Kate Middleton spent the night before her 2011 royal wedding. In the evening, Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards. Archie Harrison’s parents coordinated in blue for their first joint engagement since announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. At the awards ceremony, the former American actress shared a rare update about her baby boy saying, “He is ten months now and is into everything.”

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5

In a speech at the awards, Harry thanked guests for their support. "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you,” the Duke said in his remarks. "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours." The couple’s royal duties will come to an end on March 31. Prior to that date, Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7, and the Duchess will mark International Women's Day on March 8. The Sussexes are also set to publicly reunite with Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

Meghan and Harry’s “revised” roles will be reviewed after 12-months. On their official website last month, Sussex Royal stated, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”

