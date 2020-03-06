Kate Middleton, Prince William share romantic moment in Ireland

Kate Middleton only has eyes for her real-life Prince Charming. Kensington Palace shared a loved-up photo on Friday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from their recent royal visit to Ireland. In the image, Kate is seen gazing adoringly at Prince William following their romantic Howth cliff walk earlier this week. The couple shared a rare moment of PDA during the walk on March 4, linking arms as they strolled together taking in the scenic views. In addition to the stunning snapshot, the palace also included a collage of letters that the couple received during their three-day trip. “Swipe to see a sample of some of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland 📝 thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess,” the caption read.

The Duke expressed his love for his wife of nearly nine years while greeting well-wishers in Galway on Thursday. Royal fan Angela Moran told PEOPLE, “I said to [William] that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much,” adding, “I said I love her and he said, ‘I do too, nice of you to say so.’”