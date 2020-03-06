Meghan Markle shares rare update on son Archie Harrison

Archie Harrison has a lot of interests these days! Meghan Markle shared a rare update on her baby boy on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Claire Spencer, whose husband was nominated for an award, spoke to the Duchess of Sussex, revealing, “[Meghan] said, 'Oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'" Royal fans haven't seen a new photo of Archie since the image of him and doting dad Prince Harry in Canada was included in the Sussexes’ 2019 year-in-review video.

©WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5

The awards on March 5 marked Meghan and Harry’s first joint public engagement since announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family back in January. The Duchess opted for a turquoise blue midi crepe dress by Victoria Beckham and a sleek ponytail for her return to the spotlight. Meanwhile, Harry complemented his wife wearing a blue suit and tie.

During the ceremony, Meghan was almost moved to tears by a surprise proposal, and Harry delivered a speech thanking guests for their support. "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you,” the Duke said in his remarks. "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours." Prior to attending the awards, the couple was spotted earlier in the day at The Goring Hotel, which is where sister-in-law Kate Middleton spent the night before her 2011 wedding.

©Getty Images The Duchess spoke about her son at the awards in London

Meghan and Harry, who have been renting a mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, returned to the UK to carry out their final string of royal engagements. The couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7, and Meghan will mark International Women's Day on March 8. The Sussexes are also set to publicly reunite with Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.