Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in for a pleasant surprise during their recent outing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance for their first joint royal engagement since announcing their step back as senior royals and witnessed a special moment. That’s right, the royal couple saw an engagement during their engagement. One of the Endeavour Fund winners took the opportunity to propose to his longtime love. In a video, the Duke and Duchess have a front row seat and sweet reactions.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle got emotional after witnessing couple get engaged

After the proposal, Meghan, 38, sweetly looks at her husband while she claps. When the camera pans back to the royals, the Duchess looks as though she is about to cry. Harry, 35, and Meghan are rapping up their final few events as senior royals before they step down. Archie Harrison’s mom and dad are frequent attendees of the special ceremony, which “celebrates the achievements of those injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventurous challenges after experiencing injury of illness in service.”