They’re back! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put up a united front at their first joint royal engagement since announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry braved the rain as they stepped out on Thursday evening for the Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House. The royals coordinated their ensembles for their big night out. Meghan wore a turquoise blue midi crepe dress by Victoria Beckham, while Harry sported a blue suit and tie to complement his wife. The mom of one finished off her look with a sleek ponytail, Manolo Blahnik navy suede pumps and a Stella McCartney clutch. The pair was on hand to “celebrate the achievements of those injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventurous challenges after experiencing injury or illness in service.”

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry were seen at The Goring Hotel, a place that holds special significance for Kate Middleton. Archie Harrison’s parents returned from Canada, where they have been renting a mansion on Vancouver Island, to the UK to carry out their final string of engagements.

©Getty Images The couple’s royal duties will end on March 31

The royal couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music on March 7. It was also confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will mark International Women's Day on March 8. Meghan and Harry are also set to publicly reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9, which will also be attended by Queen Elizabeth, Princes Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.