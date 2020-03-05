Meghan Markle is back in the UK! The Duchess of Sussex was pictured on Thursday, March 5, leaving London’s The Goring Hotel. The hotel holds special significance for Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge famously stayed at The Goring Hotel on the eve of her 2011 royal wedding. In photos published by The Sun, the former American actress was spotted departing the venue in a camel wrap coat by Alex Eagle and Aquazzura black heels. According to the news outlet, Prince Harry was seen leaving moments before.

©Getty Images Meghan was seen at The Goring Hotel ahead of her final royal engagements

The outing marked Meghan’s first UK sighting since she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back from the royal family earlier this year. In the evening, the Duchess of Sussex is set to join her husband at the Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House. Meghan and Harry will be on hand to “celebrate the achievements of those injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventurous challenges after experiencing injury or illness in service.”

Archie Harrison’s parents will also attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. The following day, Meghan will mark International Women's Day. For what is believed to be their final royal engagement, the Sussexes will publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate at the annual Commonwealth Day Service on March 9. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also be in attendance.

©WireImage The Duchess of Cambridge spent the night before her royal wedding at The Goring Hotel

Meghan and Harry’s royal duties will officially come to an end on March 31. The pair will no longer be working members of the royal family and will thus no longer receive public funding, nor continue to use “Sussex Royal.” The Duke and Duchess’ “revised” roles will be reviewed after 12-months. Last month on their official website, Sussex Royal stated, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”