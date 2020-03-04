When it comes to royal fashion, a few of our favorites are Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and of course reigning Latina royal, Buenos Aires native Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. All eyes on are these royal ladies when they step out and we all know that when they wear a designer, sales for those fashion houses getting the coveted royal seal of approval tend to skyrocket. While Kate, Letizia and Maxima often champion new designers, they definitely have their go-to labels to create their signature looks, whether Kate’s princess style, Letizia’s super chic vibe or Maxima’s bold and colorful fashion. Check out the fave designers of these royals and more!