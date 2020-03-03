Queen Elizabeth is keeping calm and carrying on amid growing concerns over the coronavirus–though she appears to be taking stylish preventative measures. The 93-year-old monarch sported long white gloves as she shook hands and handed out honors during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The palace declined to confirm to The Telegraph if the Queen was taking precautions due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, however, according to The Express, the Queen’s accessory on March 3 marked the first time in years that she has worn a pair of white gloves to an investiture ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen presented Harry Billinge with an MBE today. The D-Day veteran has raised £1 for every British soldier who died at Normandy to help fund a @normandymemorialtrust memorial. Harry was a Sapper with the Royal Engineers, of which The Queen is Colonel-in-Chief. He was just 18 and part of the first wave of troops. . ‘I am choked beyond measure to think I have got an MBE. I don’t deserve it.’ We disagree, Harry.🎖
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told Express.co.uk that they “are following the government’s advice” when it comes to protecting members of the royal family. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. CNN reported on March 2 that the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people and that there are more than 88,000 cases around the world.
Her Majesty’s appearance at the investiture ceremony came two days after she sat down with her grandson Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the UK to carry out his final royal engagements before his royal duties come to an end on March 31. The monarch and Meghan Markle’s husband sat down for lunch on Sunday at Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan will join Her Majesty at the annual Commonwealth Service on March 9. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla will also be in attendance.