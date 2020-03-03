Queen Elizabeth is keeping calm and carrying on amid growing concerns over the coronavirus–though she appears to be taking stylish preventative measures. The 93-year-old monarch sported long white gloves as she shook hands and handed out honors during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The palace declined to confirm to The Telegraph if the Queen was taking precautions due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, however, according to The Express, the Queen’s accessory on March 3 marked the first time in years that she has worn a pair of white gloves to an investiture ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman told Express.co.uk that they “are following the government’s advice” when it comes to protecting members of the royal family. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. CNN reported on March 2 that the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people and that there are more than 88,000 cases around the world.