How Meghan Markle maintains her long distance friendships

True friendship knows no distance—such is the case for Meghan Markle and pal Janina Gavankar. Janina spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film The Way Back, where she opened up about how the Duchess of Sussex maintains her friendships even when she is far away. "Listen, our entire friendship has been apart, you know," she told ET. "We met 16 years ago, and we've just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are." Back in 2016, the actress shared a photo of Meghan sipping on a glass of wine, which she captioned: “This is what it's like to FaceTime @meghanmarkle.”

©Getty Images Janina Gavankar attended Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding

Janina famously snapped Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2019 holiday card that starred their adorable son Archie Harrison. When asked if she will be taking more photos of the couple’s baby boy, she replied, "If it's not me, somebody will.”

Following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, Janina told ET, "I'm just thankful for those who are supportive," adding, "Nothing's changed. She's amazing and always has been."