A couple that coordinates together, stays together! Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their official visit to Ireland on Tuesday, March 3, paying tribute to their host country. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinated in green for their arrival. The royal mom of three stunned in a head-to-toe green ensemble as she disembarked her commercial Aer Lingus Flight in Dublin wearing a rose printed Alessandra Rich dress with peplum detailing at the waist and an emerald Catherine Walker coat.

©WireImage The Duke and Duchess coordinated in green for the first day of their royal visit

The ever-stylish royal completed her look with matching accessories—Emmy London heels, a suede L.K. Bennett clutch and velvet headband—as well as $22,400 daisy diamond earrings by Asprey London.

©WireImage The Duchess wore a pair of dazzling Asprey London earrings

Meanwhile, dashing William complemented his fashionable wife with a green tie that he paired with his white button-down shirt and navy coat. Following their arrival, the royal couple met with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne.

©WireImage Princess Charlotte's mom paid tribute to her host country in a green Alessandra Rich dress

William and Kate were all smiles as they rang the peace bell together at the official presidential residence, Áras an Uachtaráin. The pair also attended a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance.