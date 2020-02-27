Princess Märtha Louise and boyfriend Shaman Durek are still going strong. While rumors swirled that the pair’s relationship might have ended, pictures published in the Norwegian magazine Se og Hør on Tuesday prove otherwise. The couple was pictured engaging in PDA, kissing and hugging, during a winter getaway in Hawaii. The Norwegian royal’s daughters, Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11, reportedly joined the couple on their holiday.

©Princess Martha Louise The Princess and Shaman were seen kissing during their Hawaiian vacation

Shaman recently addressed his relationship with Queen Sonja and King Harald V of Norway’s 48-year-old daughter. Amid reports of a split, the spiritual guru texted the Norwegian newspaper VG, writing, “Märtha Louise is my twin-flame. We do not care about these rumours.”

Märtha has also referred to her boyfriend as her “twin flame” in the past. While confirming her romance with the gifted healer last May, she wrote, “When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being.” The Princess added, “I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

©Getty Images Martha Louise and her daughters said goodbye to Ari Behn on Jan. 3

The pair’s romantic vacation follows the tragic death of Märtha’s ex-husband Ari Behn. The author, who shared three children with the royal, took his own life on Christmas Day. Following Ari’s emotional funeral service last month at the Oslo Cathedral, Shaman broke his silence on his passing. He penned, “Out of deep respect for Märtha and Ari’s children, I will not comment on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss.”