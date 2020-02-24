Crown Princess Mary shares personal photos from life in Switzerland

Crown Princess Mary’s kids aren’t the only ones adjusting well to life in Switzerland. The Danish royals’ dog Grace also seems to be enjoying her time abroad. With her children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—studying at Lemania-Verbier International School, Mary has been spending time outdoors with her pup Grace. The Danish Royal Court shared the mom of four’s snapshots on their official social media account on Monday, along with a photo of the Crown Princess hitting the slopes with Grace. “A greeting from Switzerland where Grace enjoys life in the mountains and snow,” the caption read.

In the photos, the royal family’s dog was pictured out in the snow. Grace was joined by Prince Vincent laying down next to her on a mountain in one snapshot. In another image, Crown Princess Mary was pictured in her stylish ski gear petting a tired-looking Grace. Mary’s children relocated from Denmark to Switzerland last month to begin their 12-week semester at the co-ed institution, which offers a bilingual education, in addition to a range of activities and sports, including intensive ski training.