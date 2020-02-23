Prince William reveals odd activity George, Charlotte and Louis did on holiday

You’ll never guess what the Cambridge family did over their half-term break. No, you really won’t. The Duke of Cambridge revealed his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ unusual pastime over a recent recess from school and we’re high-key obsessed. While visiting Wales for a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, February 22, the 37-year-old royal opened up about how the family spent the week lambing in Norfolk as they retreated to their country home Anmer Hall. And yes, lambing is exactly what it sounds like.

William revealed the tidbit while speaking to injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, which he acts as Patron of. This included Rhian Roberts, a primary school teacher who is one of 33 people supported. After telling William she had married into a dairy farm in West Wales, the Duke responded: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louie loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

Rhian became supported by the trust after suffering damage to her neck from a tackle in March 2018. Her first impression of William was "down to earth.” "We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area," she said, according to our sister magazine HELLO. "He said they've been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life."

Once the family dives back into their city life, Will and Kate are set to steal a night out alone. The delightful duo have tickets to attend a special performance of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, February 25 at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. After the performance, which benefits The Royal Foundation, the royals will meet with cast members backstage.