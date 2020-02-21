It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the market for a new social media handle. Post-spring, the Duke and Duchess will no longer use “Sussex Royal.” Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, there are specific UK government rules concerning the use of the word “royal,” and thus Archie Harrison’s parents won’t be using “Sussex Royal” after their royal duties come to an end on March 31. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said (via HELLO!): "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”

©GettyImages The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't continue to use Sussex Royal after spring 2020

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the spokesperson continued. "Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed."

It was reported earlier this week that the Sussexes were in talks with Queen Elizabeth over whether they would continue to brand themselves as Sussex Royal following their decision to step back from royal duties. A royal source told HELLO!: "As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing.”

©WireImage Meghan and Harry's royal duties will come to an end on March 31

Meghan and Harry have been using Sussex Royal for their personal social media account, website and foundation. The couple reportedly spent thousands on their website and applied to trademark Sussex Royal last June, which would cover an array of items and services, including clothing, footwear, caps, books, calendars, health and wellness training, social club services for entertainment purposes, arranging and conducting award ceremonies, publishing and much more. The pair also launched their Sussex Royal account last April after splitting households from the Cambridges. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Canada, will be returning to the UK to carry out their final royal engagements. The couple agreed to no longer be working members of the royal family with their “new model” going into effect on March 31.