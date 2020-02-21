Back in August, Salma opened up about keeping the Duchess’ Forces for Change project a secret from her husband François-Henri Pinault and speaking to Prince Harry’s wife on the phone. "[Meghan] introduced herself and was very kind and loving and easy going," Salma told CNN. “[Meghan] explained her passion for women and what's happening currently. And then she said she's doing this with British Vogue. She said, you know, she was the guest editor of British Vogue, and I'm thinking maybe it's going to be an article on what we're doing, you know, with Kering and women, and she said no, 'I'm [doing a cover], I'm not going to be the cover, I'm putting my favorite women on the cover. And you're definitely one of them. You one of the first ones.' I was like completely shocked. I did not see it coming that way. She started talking about how she's been watching me and why me."

©Getty Images Meghan Markle will be back in London at the time of the Forces for Change event

While they had yet to meet at the time, Salma teased that “maybe” they would now, though she noted, “Maybe it's not something you're gonna see.” The Frida star, who is an advocate for women, said, "I think we had a connection before we even talked to each other. The shock is that this person had been watching me and I had no idea. It's really beautiful and I really do think that we have a special connection."