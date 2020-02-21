While promoting her new film Las Píldoras de mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Pills) alongside Jaime Camil, Sandra Echeverría shared details about her friendship with Meghan Markle. Yes, you read that right. Before becoming a royal, she and Meghan shared a beautiful friendship in which they dreamt of one day becoming renowned actresses. This was a special time in their lives that the Mexican actress remembers with great affection and of which she revealed very interesting details.

©@sandraecheverriaoficial Sandra Echeverría shared a sweet friendship with Meghan Markle

During a pleasant chat with Tania Charry of El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision), Sandra was encouraged to tell very particular situations about the personality of the Duchess of Sussex that many perhaps did not know about her.

La Usurpadora protagonist arrived in search of her future career ten years ago and confessed that at some point, she wanted to give up her dreams, and it was precisely the Duchess who became her unconditional support at that time.

“We were two friends, who at the same time were frustrated because this world of auditions was very complicated, and we said: 'one day it will happen.’ She was also alone like me in this city because her father was far away, and her mother was very busy, ” she recalled.

When asked about the possible reasons for which she chose to opt-out of British royalty, Sandra recognized in her a humble woman who today can’t escape the public eye.