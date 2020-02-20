Jon Bon Jovi will be recording a special song titled Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song, which was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with PTSD and to honor their service, will be recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by The Beatles. Prince Harry, who will be returning to the UK from Canada to carry out his final engagements, will visit the studio to meet with Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry will return to the UK to carry out their final royal engagements

Harry and Meghan’s royal duties will end on March 31. Under the terms of their agreement with the Queen, the Sussexes, who will no longer be working members of the royal family, won’t receive public funding, nor formally represent Her Majesty. While Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, he will not use the honorary titles. Despite stepping back from royal duties, Harry’s work with the Invictus Games will continue. The 2020 Invictus Games are set to take place in The Hague in May.