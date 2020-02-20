From the epic hat she wore to attend Royal Ascot two years ago to the legendary Stuart tiara she chose for the State banquet during her first official visit to the UK, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands often takes the chance to complement her outfits with unique, beautiful headpieces. That’s exactly what the 48-year-old did at an official engagement this week when she joined her husband King Willem-Alexander for a seminar on Indonesian relationships.

©GettyImages Maxima of the Netherlands joined her husband Willem-Alexander for a seminar on Indonesian relationships

Maxima looked absolutely stunning in a long-sleeved burgundy midi dress that she accesorized with elegant tan velvet heels, matching the tones of her small leather clutch and gloves. But the pièce de résistance was without a doubt the unique headpiece she chose to top off her look: a show-stopping hat covered in pheasant feathers of brown, orange and cream.

©GettyImages A beautiful detail of Maxima’s statement feathered hat

Giving the deserved spotlight to the beautiful feathered creation, the Queen chose discreet jewelry to complete the look. A pair of elegant drop gem earrings, a golden bracelet and an amazing ring in the shape of a sunflower - all in the same amber tones as her shoes and gloves - made Maxima shine in style.