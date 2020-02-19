In January, Madeleine of Sweden, Chris O’Neill and their kids, Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, suddenly decided to leave the Miami villa they called home for a year and a half. The most plausible explanation for the decision to move, or so royal watchers thought, was that the house the family had been renting had gone on sale, and they had a limited window to move out.

With the children still attending school in Florida, the family packed their belongings and left the the 2300 sq ft villa and its seven rooms, six bathrooms, tennis court, bodega, pool, porch and garden, for another Florida home. With no confirmed buyer of the house, it had been speculated that the termination of the lease was the main reason for their departure.

©GettyImages Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her American husband, Chris O’Neill, who live in Miami, Florida

According to the Swedish press, though, and as reported by our sister brand ¡HOLA! Spain, one of the motivations for the move was apparently a robbery, after the home was broken into when the family was not at home a few months ago. It was not long afterward that the royals reportedly decided to leave the property.

©Princess_Madeleine_of_Sweden/Emily Dahl Princess Madeleine is a mom of three

This is not the first time that a member of the Swedish Royal Family has experienced a robbery. Princess Christina, Madeleine’s aunt, once had several pieces of jewelry stolen. Thieves broke into Drottningholm Castle in 2010 and stole valuables, leaving the property in disarray and a priceless 18th-century figure shattered. Just last year the Drottningholm castle was broken into.

But if any of these antics were chosen to be put into a heist movie it would the royal robbery of August 2018. Two thieves made off with various heirlooms belonging to the Swedish crown and the Cathedral of Strängnäs, fleeing by bike and then a boat which was docked nearby. The heirlooms comprised of two burial crowns belonging to Swedish kings and a golden orb. Six months later, the police found the valuables in a Stockholm dumpster.