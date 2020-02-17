Kate Middleton took part in Happy Mum, Happy Baby, a parenting podcast where she shared her most important moments as mom of three. To mark such a special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge released a never-before-seen picture of Princess Charlotte taken by proud mom Kate herself. The cute image shows her four-year-old daughter dressed in a grey buttoned cardigan and checked skirt while smelling a bluebell in the green, beautiful countryside.

"I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me, it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try every day to put moments like that in even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time... but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do," she said during the podcast as she pointed out how important it is for children to spend time in contact with nature.

©The Duchess of Cambridge The beautiful picture was taken in Amner Hall by the Duchess

Princess Charlotte’s picture was taken the last spring at Amner Hall, the Georgian country house where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children spend the summer. It appears to have been captured at the same time that Kate took the pictures of her daughter to mark her fourth birthday last May, as she's wearing the same outfit and her signature navy ribbons in her hair.

During the podcast, Prince William’s wife also opened up about experiencing mom guilt, something all mothers can relate to. "Yes absolutely [I feel guilt] – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying! Yep – all the time, yep – and you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'”

The Duchess continued: “It's a constant challenge – you hear it time and time again from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life… and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!"