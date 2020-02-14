Get ready to tune into Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge is set to make her podcast debut. The royal mom of three will be a special guest on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. The episode airing on Saturday, February 15, will focus on the early years, which the Duchess is passionate about. The host and the royal, who met in Birmingham at the launch of the royal’s “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey, sat down for the session after a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery in London.

©Kensington Palace Kate Middleton made her podcast debut on Happy Mum, Happy Baby

During her first ever podcast interview, Kate opened up to the fellow mom about her years of work that led to the “5 Big Questions” survey, as well as the importance of the early years and her experience with motherhood. In a statement, Giovanna said, “Having been with the Duchess of Cambridge on a couple of engagements to celebrate the launch of the 5 Big Questions survey, it was clear how passionate she is about the Early Years.”

She added, “It was then beyond wonderful to sit and talk further about the survey, her work – for which she has so much knowledge, and her own experiences of being a mother. This is a very special episode of the podcast and I’m very excited for people to hear it.”

©Kensington Palace The Duchess and Giovanna Fletcher discussed the royal's early years survey during the episode

The Duchess launched her “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s” survey last month. The landmark online survey gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their thoughts on raising the next generation, while recognizing that everybody has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.

“I think ultimately if you look at who’s caring and looking after and nurturing children in the most vital period from pregnancy all the way to the age of five, you know parents and carers are right at the heart of that, and families are right at the heart of that, and although I’ve spoken to the scientists and the service providers, it’s so important to listen to families. What is it that they aspire to? What are their challenges?” Kate said of the survey on the podcast episode. “What we’re doing with the survey is asking people – what is it that matters for them in raising their children today.”