Princess Madeleine’s children to attend school in Florida

Princess Madeleine’s children won’t be returning to Sweden for school. Princess Leonore, who turns six on February 20, will reportedly start school this fall in Florida, where her family currently lives. Director of Information for the Swedish Royal Court, Margareta Thorgren, told Svensk Dam magazine, “Princess Madeleine resides in Florida. Right now and for the near future, they will remain in Florida. This means that the children will also attend school in Florida.”

©Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden Princess Madeleine's children will attend school in Florida

Leonore and her younger siblings—Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—can attend a non-Swedish school following their grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf’s decision to remove them from the Royal House. Last October, the 73-year-old monarch announced that his daughter Princess Madeleine’s children and son Prince Carl Philip’s kids, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander, will no longer belong to the Swedish Royal House, nor use the style of Royal Highnesses. Because of the decision, Leonore, her siblings and cousins—with the exception of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar—are “considered more private individuals.”

Following the changes, Princess Madeleine took to her personal social media account to release a statement. “This change has been planned for a long time,” she said. “Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future.”