Like her sons and daughters, Crown Princess Mary is also enjoying her time in the country, which means less engagements on her royal calendar. She said, “I also enjoy myself in Switzerland. It is a different pace, but it is a good break for all of us to enjoy a little less planned everyday life.” The Crown Prince couple’s kids began their studies at the school last month. Christian, 14, Isabella, 12, Vincent, nine, and Josephine, nine, will study at the school for 12-weeks before resuming their education at Tranegårdskolen in Denmark.

©Getty Images Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's children are studying in Switzerland

While in Switzerland, the royal siblings and their mother are staying at their chalet in the mountain village of Verbier. The home was a secret, but recently came to light, drawing criticism from Danish parliament members. Subsequently, the royal couple, who used to rent out the property when not in use, released a statement saying that they would no longer collect rent. “Now it is no longer an anonymous property, so the conditions for rent are no longer the same,” the royals’ communications manager Lene Balleby told the Danish press. “In addition, for the Crown Prince Couple, this makes a difference compared to the possibility of having some privacy. In addition to that, there is also a safety aspect.”