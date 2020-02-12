Kate Middleton apologizes for not wearing a tiara

It’s not every day children meet a real-life Princess, so it’s understandable that youngsters might expect one to be wearing a tiara. The Duchess of Cambridge apologized to children for her lack of a sparkling headpiece on Wednesday while visiting the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards during her visit to Northern Ireland. One parent said, "I think they thought you were going to be wearing your crown today." Kate Middleton laughed, replying, "I know, I'm really sorry." She added, “George and Charlotte are very sad that they couldn’t come and meet you and see this very cool farm.”

©Kensington Palace Kate Middleton apologized for not wearing a tiara to the farm on Feb. 12

Rather than a tiara and a ball gown, the royal mom of three was dressed down for the outing wearing black skinny jeans, her Barbour jacket and a cornflower blue sweater teamed with her Penelope Chilvers boots. While at the farm, the Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years as she promoted her “5 Big Questions” survey. She also helped feed a lamb with a baby bottle and bravely held a snake.

Following her visit to Northern Ireland, Kate traveled to Scotland where she visited Social Bite café in Aberdeen. For the second leg of her trip, Kate changed out of her Barbour jacket and into a sharp Reiss collarless jacket. Prince William’s wife met with employees, supported volunteers and customers who have experienced homelessness. Per Kensington Palace, Kate heard how experiences in the early years of life can have a significant effect on lifelong outcomes.

©Getty Images The brave Duchess held a snake during her visit to the Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland

“What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives,” Kensington Palace shared on social media. “The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners.”

Kate launched her “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s” survey in January. The landmark survey gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their thoughts on raising the next generation, while recognizing that everybody has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.