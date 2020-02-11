The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be packing their bags for a royal state visit next month. Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Prince William and Kate Middleton will undertake an official visit to Ireland. The trip will take place prior to St. Patrick’s Day with the royal couple traveling to Ireland March 3rd through March 5th at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The British Embassy in Dublin retweeted the news writing: "We look forward to welcoming The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland next month."

©Neil Mockford/GC Images Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to Ireland for a royal visit in March

William and Kate are following in the steps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who visited Dublin shortly after their royal wedding in 2018. Last year, Prince George’s parents traveled to Northern Ireland for a royal visit. At the time, the Cambridges’ two-day trip was kept under wraps due to security reasons. While in Belfast, the couple jumped behind the bar, where Kate pulled a pint of beer at the Empire Music Hall Belfast.

Aside from Ireland, the Duke and Duchess are expected to travel overseas to Australia for a tour in the wake of the bushfires, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. Last month, the couple wrote that they were “shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event,” William and Kate continued. “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.”