More sad news for Queen Elizabeth as news breaks that her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife of 12 years Autumn Philips are separating — just on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split as senior royals in the British Royal Family. It is reported by the Sun newspaper that the Canadian beauty was the one who asked for the marital separation from the father of her two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. It is said that Princess Anne’s son was taken by surprise at his wife’s request.
Peter was said to have been blindsided by the news, and a source says that “He is devastated.” Sources say that there are no third parties involved in Autumn’s decision to separate from her husband, but some worry that ‘Megxit’ could have influenced Autumn’s decision to separate. Both her daughters, who are extremely close to cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are said to possess dual-citizenship and would be able to live with their mother in Canada, should Autumn choose to move back.
The Sun newspaper reports that Queen Elizabeth is “upset” by the news that her grandson and his wife will be separating. Autumn and Peter are said to be very close to The Queen, so no doubtably she will be affected by the news of the separation. Back in September The Queen and Autumn were seen traveling to church together after having attended the 2019 Braemar Highland Games in Scotland with Prince Charles and Peter as well.