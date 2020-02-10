More sad news for Queen Elizabeth as news breaks that her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife of 12 years Autumn Philips are separating — just on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split as senior royals in the British Royal Family. It is reported by the Sun newspaper that the Canadian beauty was the one who asked for the marital separation from the father of her two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. It is said that Princess Anne’s son was taken by surprise at his wife’s request.

©GettyImages Peter and Autumn were married in 2008

Peter was said to have been blindsided by the news, and a source says that “He is devastated.” Sources say that there are no third parties involved in Autumn’s decision to separate from her husband, but some worry that ‘Megxit’ could have influenced Autumn’s decision to separate. Both her daughters, who are extremely close to cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are said to possess dual-citizenship and would be able to live with their mother in Canada, should Autumn choose to move back.