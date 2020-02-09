Queen Elizabeth requests Meghan and Harry return to England

The dust is finally settling from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s shocking decision to leave the monarchy and British royal life is pressing on. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t out of the regal woods just yet. The pair, along with their baby son Archie Harrison, have been asked by Queen Elizabeth to join the rest of their famous family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9. And it seems this could be one of their final official engagements ever.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at last year’s Commonwealth service

According to the Sunday Times, this trip to the UK will be the final round of engagements for Harry and Meghan before they head back to Canada. The traditional Commonwealth service sees other senior royal family members like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

This Commonwealth service will be particularly poignant for Meghan, who has hit a major milestone every time she’s attended the annual event. Her inaugural appearance in 2018 was her first official engagement with the Queen. Last year’s service also proved to be quite unique, as the former Suits star was pregnant with her first child.

In one of his more recent engagements before flying to Canada last month, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear.”