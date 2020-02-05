Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share throwback photos on social media

A lot has happened since the pair’s royal tour two years ago. Last month, the couple shocked the world by announcing their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family. While Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, they are still president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. Under the terms of their agreement with Her Majesty, the Sussexes agreed to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry celebrated New Zealand’s national day with throwback photos

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Meghan and Harry would longer receive public funds for royal duties, nor formally represent the Queen. Though with the monarch’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” the Queen said in a statement.

Meghan and Harry, along with their son Archie Harrison, are currently in Canada. The Duke’s close friend Nacho Figueras recently revealed on ABC’s Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown that his royal pal moved across the pond to protect his wife and young son. “He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Nacho said. "In spite of the place that he was given and all of the benefits and comforts that life has given him, he’s one of the most committed and hardworking people that I know.”