Attention, loyal royal fans! New details have emerged on Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s highly-anticipated wedding. Following in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s footsteps, the royal couple are set to tie the knot in spring 2020. HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! believes the wedding date is May 29th, though the palace has yet to confirm the news.

©Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding will take place on May 29

Although an exact location for the nuptials is yet to be announced, Beatrice and Edoardo will say their ‘I dos’ in England. Last year, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson confirmed that detail. “It can only be Britain,” the Duchess of York revealed during the British Film Institute Luminous Gala.

The royal couple will follow in the footsteps of previous royal weddings. Kate, Meghan and Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, all tied the knot in the UK with fairytale weddings.

The couple got engaged during a trip to Italy and announced the news in September of last year. Edoardo, who is a successful property developer, has been a close friend of the family for years. "It's just extraordinary, [Beatrice is] just such a beauty and to see her eyes shining,” the Duchess of York said about her future son-in-law (via HELLO!). "I've known him all my life. His brother is my godson. I'm so proud, and I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mom.”