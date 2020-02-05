In a statement, the Queen said that it’s been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Before departing the UK to reunite with his son and wife in Canada, Harry spoke at a charity dinner for Sentebale saying, "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change."

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal The Sussexes are currently in Canada with their son following their royal exit

"I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life,” he continued. "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."