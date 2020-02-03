Kate Middleton makes candid confession about life after kids

They say having children changes everything, and being a member of the royal family is no exemption. Kate Middleton, who is a mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, candidly spoke about how motherhood has altered her free time at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening. Following the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met backstage with Rising Star award winner Michael Ward and his fellow nominees. Prince William joked about how many films he had to view ahead of the awards, while the Duchess admitted, “Having children is so bad for watching films.”

©WireImage Prince William and Kate Middleton made a glamorous pair at the 2020 BAFTAs on Feb. 2

Prince George’s parents mingled with several stars at the awards show, including Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix. Prince William is president of BAFTA, with 2020 marking his tenth year holding the role. In a speech during the ceremony, the royal dad of three called for more diversity. “Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world, we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors, and technicians. Men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities, enriching our lives through film," William said.

He continued, "Yet in 2020 and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process. That simply cannot be right in this day and age."