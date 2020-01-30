Nacho Figueras is opening up about Prince Harry’s decision to move across the pond. Speaking about his close royal friend in the ABC special, Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown, the polo player said that the royal is “trying to protect” his wife and young son, Archie Harrison. “I spoke to Harry a few days ago," Nacho said. "He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him.”

“He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes," Nacho continued. "In spite of the place that he was given and all of the benefits and comforts that life has given him, he’s one of the most committed and hardworking people that I know.” The athlete called the Duke an “incredible man” that his late mother, Princess Diana, would “be proud of.”

©Getty Images Nacho revealed that Prince Harry suffered a lot

Nacho stressed that Prince William’s brother wants to “live a normal life,” or as normal as it can be. He said, “Because when you have a thousand paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get a picture of your son that's not very normal." Dr. Jane Goodall recently spoke about Harry feeling “constrained” and not wanting his son to grow up like him. “I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty. I know that,” the primatologist told BBC Radio 4 Today’s Mishal Husain.

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working members of the royal family, are currently in Canada with their eight-month-old son. Following the royal summit with the Queen earlier this month, a palace statement said that it’s been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

©Getty Images The polo player said that the Duke wants to live a normal life

Before departing the UK to reunite with his son and wife in Canada, Harry spoke at a charity dinner for Sentebale. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."