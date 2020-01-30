On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an important message to for everyone: be kind. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their royal social media account to support the Bell Let’s Talk mental health initiative, a campaign created by the Canadian telecommunications agency Bell Canada, to create positive change and raise awareness about mental health in the country as well as the rest of the world. By showing support to this initiative, the royal couple are demonstrating their decision to spend more time in Canada.

©GettyImages Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pledge their support to Canadian mental health campaign Bell Let’s Talk

“Today is #BellLetsTalk Day where people around the world are taking action and creating positive conversations about mental health,” their message read. In the post, Archie’s parents also shared different images of people holding out their own signs of kindness. One read “Be kind to everyone you meet, it goes a long way,” while another sign read, “Kindness doesn’t cost a thing.” Meghan and Harry, who recently came to an agreement with the Queen about stepping back in their royal duties and living a more private life, have still pledged they will continue with their philanthropic work.

“We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign,” their message continued. “Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.”