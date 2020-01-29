In the last few weeks, there have been major changes in the royal family with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coming to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth to step back in their royal duties and lead a more private life. With their decision to move to Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin to plant their roots in North America, especially when raising their baby boy Archie. One factor that the royal couple will have to consider is which school to send Archie to once he comes of age. Whether they choose to live in Vancouver Island or in the city in Toronto, they have plenty of options of where Archie will receive his education. Below is a list of schools we could potentially see Archie attending in the future...

©GettyImages Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning on raising Archie in North America

1. Westside Montessori School

Located in downtown Toronto, this school offers the Montessori method of instruction—a form of education that is more hands-on and encourages collaborative play for children to learn at their own pace. It’s the same method Prince Harry grew up with during his time at Mrs. Mynors' Nursery School in west London. And most recently, during their time in Norfolk Prince William and Kate Middleton placed Prince George in Westacre Montessori School, which teaches the same method.



2. The Rosedale Day School

Another great option for the royal parents if they choose to raise Archie in Toronto is this independent day school that teaches children from kindergarten to middle school. The Duchess of Sussex would also know the area well since she lived in the neighboring town Seaton Village while filming Suits.

©GettyImages The royal couple have a variety of top-notch schools as option for their son

3. Glenlyon Norfolk School

This school offers and International Baccalaureate Programme, which is designed to equip students with the proper tools to succeed in higher education. Like Westside, this school offers the Montessori program in the earlier grades. Plus, it features tons of programs to encourage students to take their learning outdoors like its Marine Adventure Program, which educates with exciting overnight excursions.

4. Upper Canada College

Now this option is only when Archie gets older and is ready for college. Not only is Upper Canada College highly-rated in the world, it also has royal ties—the Duke of Edinburgh is a member of the board of governors. The college, which is a private school for boys, is also similar to Prince Harry’s former school Eton College and features the International Baccalaureate programme.