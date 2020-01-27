Princess Charlene was treated to a special performance over the weekend. The Monaco royal, who turned 42 on January 25, was serenaded by her young son and daughter—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—on her birthday. The five-year-old twins sung “Happy Birthday” to their mom in an adorable video posted on Charlene’s personal social media account. In the clip, Jacques and Gabriella are seen singing in unison, “Happy birthday mommy.”

The video concludes with the Monaco twins blowing on party horns. Gabriella was dressed in a mermaid-like costume and oversized bow headband for the performance, while Jacques wore a party cone hat, long-sleeve shirt and red trousers. Charlene simply captioned the post: “🎉🎈🎊.”

Jacques and Gabriella celebrated their own birthdays last month with a Smurfs-themed party at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. The celebration attended by their classmates featured face paint, plenty of balloons and “creative activities.” At the time, the mom of two marked her son and daughter’s birthday by sharing a video of Jacques and Gabriella recording a video message for their grandmother, presumably Charlene's mother, Lynette Humberstone Wittstock. “Grandma, it’s my birthday,” Jacques and Gabriella said, before repeating after their mom: “I miss you, I love you.”

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins turned 5 on Dec. 10

Last year, Charlene opened up to French publication Point de Vue about her and Prince Albert’s twins. The former Olympic swimmer described herself as a “present” and “protective” mother, while also revealing that Jacques and Gabriella “have incredible affection and kindness for each other.”