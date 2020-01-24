Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans to trademark Sussex Royal were blocked after an Australian doctor filed a complaint. A “notice of threatened opposition” was filed on January 21 at the Intellectual Property Office. Though, according to BBC News, the office said it was rescinding the notice after it had been "advised by an individual that their personal details have been used without their permission to submit a 'Notice of threatened opposition' to the Sussex Royal trade mark.” However, four additional notices were filed on January 24, extending the opposition period.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry’s bid to trademark Sussex Royal has been challenged

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applied to trademark Sussex Royal last June, which would cover an array of items and services, including clothing, footwear, caps, books, calendars, health and wellness training, social club services for entertainment purposes, arranging and conducting award ceremonies, publishing and much more.

When announcing their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this month, Meghan and Harry said that they intend to work to become “financially independent.” Under the terms of their agreement with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess will no longer receive public funds for royal duties, though Prince Charles will reportedly continue to offer the Sussexes private financial support, per royal reporter Omid Scobie. Meghan and Harry’s official website states that “they value the ability to earn a professional income.”

©WireImage The Duke and Duchess have said that they want to work to become financially independent

While Meghan and Harry will have to wait and see if they can use “Sussex Royal,” the way they will be formally addressed is still unclear. Following their royal exit it was announced that the pair’s names would be styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is an issue with the comma since in the past only divorced royal women have been styled that way—Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York.