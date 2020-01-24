Hollywood and royalty will collide at the upcoming British Academy Film Awards. Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday (January 24) that Kate Middleton and Prince William will attend the BAFTAs on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This year marks William’s tenth year as president of BAFTA. At the awards show, the royal dad of three will introduce and present BAFTA’s highest accolade, the Fellowship award, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

©WireImage The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the awards show on Feb. 2

In a statement, Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, said, “We are so pleased The Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film. This year marks The Duke’s 10th year as BAFTA’s President and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the BAFTA Scholarships program and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign BAFTA has ever undertaken. We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February.”

©Getty Images Kate made her EE British Academy Film Awards debut in 2017

The Cambridges will be in good company at the 2020 awards show, whose nominees include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, TaronEgerton, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the star-studded ceremony together in this past—2017, 2018, and 2019—with Kate always exuding Hollywood glamour at the red carpet event. Last year, the Duchess turned heads in a white one-shoulder gown by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen and Princess Diana’s earrings, while her husband looked dapper in a suit and bow tie.