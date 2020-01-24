Prince Louis enjoyed a dino-mite outing this week, while his parents were busy with royal engagements. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child visited London’s Natural History Museum with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son was seen looking at dinosaurs during the outing. Prince George’s mini-me looked adorable for the museum visit wearing a navy jacket, dark pants, and Nike sneakers.

©The Duchess of Cambridge Kate has revealed in the past that George and Charlotte love visiting the museum

It seems little Louis is taking after his big brother. Back in 2018, Prince William shared, "George is obsessed with dinosaurs, so we're learning all about them.” Kate has also previously revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy visiting the London museum, which she is patron of. “I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature,” she said in 2017, while opening the museum’s Hintze Hall. "And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here, and it is not just to see the T-Rex mind you.”

©Getty Images Louis was seen viewing a dinosaur exhibit with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo

Louis reportedly visited the museum on Wednesday, while mom Kate was continuing her tour of the UK to promote her “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s” survey, which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, while recognizing that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Although she was away from her children, the Duchess kept her three kids close to her heart with a personalized necklace featuring George, Charlotte and Louis’ initials.