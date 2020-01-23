Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have taken the world by surprise when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, but one person wasn’t caught off guard, namely, Dr. Jane Goodall. The world renowned primatologist, whom Prince Harry interviewed for British Vogue last year, revealed that the Duke of Sussex does not want his son Archie Harrison to grow up the same way he did. “I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty. I know that,” Jane told BBC Radio 4 Today’s Mishal Husain.

©Getty Images Jane Goodall reportedly said Harry wants his son to grow up away from all the ‘pomp and royalty’

Following the holiday season, Archie reportedly remained in Canada, while Meghan briefly returned to the UK for a royal engagement with Prince Harry. One day after resuming royal duties, the pair released their bombshell statement revealing that they planned to balance their time between the UK and North America. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” Meghan and Harry said.

The Duchess left the following day, while Prince William’s younger brother remained in the UK for a royal summit with his grandmother, the Queen, and meetings before joining his wife and son across the pond this week.