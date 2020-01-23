Happy birthday, Princess Caroline! Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother turned 63 on Thursday, January 23. Caroline is the oldest child of the late Grace Kelly and her husband Prince Rainier III of Monaco. Despite being older than her brother Prince Albert, she is not the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.

©Getty Images Prince Albert's older sister turned 63 on January 23

Though she is not the monarch, Caroline supports her brother Albert, 61. While discussing his twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s future roles in the book, Albert de Monaco:L’homme et le prince (Albert II of Monaco, The Man and The Prince), Princess Charlene’s husband spoke about his siblings saying, “[Gabriella] is not the heir to the throne, but she too will have her part of the job to do. My sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] do a lot of things, a day will come when they will necessarily be less present, less active. And where someone else will have to assume their responsibilities.”

Princess Caroline is a fixture at Monaco royal family events, including National Day and the annual glamorous Rose Ball. The mom of four is generally accompanied by her children—Charlotte, Pierre, and Andrea Casiraghi, as well as daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover—and is often seen doting on her grandchildren during royal family gatherings.

©Getty Images Caroline and Alexandra attended the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 21

The Princess kicked off her birthday week in Paris on Tuesday stepping out with her youngest child, Alexandra, for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish pair sitting front row at the show. Alexandra, whom Caroline shares with her estranged husband Prince Ernst Augustof Hanover, looked trés chic in a Chanel coatdress by the French fashion house. The 20-year-old royal teamed her ensemble with sparkling boots and a quilted purse. Meanwhile, Caroline wore a black leather jacket, matching turtleneck and a tweed midi skirt, which she accessorized with statement necklaces and shades.